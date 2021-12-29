TFT Reach

Let the Festive Fervour Continue in Dubai with the Latest Jewellery Collections

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 12 hours ago

Shopping and the festive season have always been closely intertwined as most people indulge in everything from food to fashion, beauty products and jewellery during this time.

Let’s put it this way: shopping is almost synonymous with the holiday season. Besides buying gifts, most consumers have the opportunity to access exclusive items, deals and discounts.

This Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), 180 jewellery outlets under the Dubai Jewellery Group (DJG) label have come together to showcase a new collection of gold and diamond jewellery. Designed to cater to a diverse customer base, the brands will spotlight both traditional and contemporary designs fit for varied age groups.

Whether customers are looking to grab the latest statement pieces or make an investment in jewellery, new exciting collections curated by industry experts await them.

To get all loyal patrons further into the festive spirit, DGJ is making it even more rewarding by giving away 25 kilograms (Kgs) of gold to 100 lucky individuals. By shopping for AED 500 or more to participate in a raffle and win ¼ kg of gold through a weekly draw. Better yet, on the final day of DSF, 12 lucky winners will take home a total of 3 kilos of gold as the
mega prize.

This festive activation is in line with DGJ and their partners’ long-standing vision to cater to the increasing demand for gold and diamond Jewellery in the Emirate and underscoring Dubai’s position as a leading hub for jewellery. By keeping its clientele at the heart of everything they do, DJG seeks to take the celebrations up a notch and deliver a fulfilling experience to the residents of Dubai.

To check the participating brands and outlets, visit www.dubaicityofgold.com

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 12 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

WEMART to open Dubai Investment Park on January 13 2022 with three amazing surprises!

14 hours ago

Win two free Big Tickets for the December draw with New Year Bonanza!

16 hours ago

Indiasoft 2022 to showcase India’s frontier ICT capabilities connecting technology businesses globally

1 day ago

Comedian Jo Koy announces ‘Funny Is Funny’ World Tour coming to Dubai with a new date: 14th May 2022

2 days ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button