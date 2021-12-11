Win AED 300 vouchers for WEMART’s newest branch at Dubai Investment Park!

Filipinos who wish to win free vouchers worth AED 300 at WEMART’s newest branch located at the Dubai Investment Park can soon participate in an exciting Facebook contest!

All they need to do is to comment what do they look forward to at the newest branch at Dubai Investment Park!

Once they post their answer, they just have to spread the word by sharing the Facebook competition on their own social media, tag WEMART‘s official Facebook account @wemartuae and tag the names of five of their friends to get a chance to win! They also need to post the official hashtags in their description: #TFTxWEMART

Lucky winners will receive gift cards from WEMART and Yue Tasty Restaurant when they participate in their upcoming promotions.

In addition, WEMART DIP branch will also launch more exciting activities, including a chance to taste their freshly-made food items, free shopping vouchers, prizes and a lot more.

DIP branch shoppers will also enjoy authentic Chinese and other Asian cuisine as WEMART will soon open Yue Tasty Restaurant just beside the hypermarket.

Both establishments will bring convenience to many residents at DIP and near the area, who have long wanted to have a go-to place where they can easily purchase their barbecue and hot pot needs, farm-fresh produce from the WEMART farm, food items, and other products and goods from all over Asia at affordable prices, as well as feast on delicious Chinese food.

WEMART is also available through the following branches:

WEMART Hypermarket – Clock Tower

Port Saeed Building, Deira Clock Tower Area, Dubai, near Deira City Center Metro Station, Dubai

WEMART Abu Dhabi – Hamdan

Abdulla Bin Darwish Building (adjacent to Al Masraf Bank) Hamdan St. – Salam St. Junction, Abu Dhabi

WEMART Supermarket – Baniyas Branch

Shop-7, Baniyas Complex Tower, Nasser Square in Deira, just behind the Baniyas Square Metro Station, Dubai

WEMART Supermarket – International City