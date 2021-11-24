Bollywood’s ‘Baby Doll’ Sunny Leone to inaugurate CBBC Big Sale this November 25

The Baby Doll of Bollywood Sunny Leone inaugurates the Biggest CBBC Sale in Dubai!

CBBC is back with the much awaited Big Sale in Dubai World Trade Centre. The CBBC Big Sale will take place in Dubai World Trade Centre, Hall 4 starting from the 25th of November until the 4th of December. This time it has a huge twist!

CBBC Big Sale will be inaugurated by the Baby Doll of Bollywood, Sunny Leone! Also, Sunny Leone will be showcasing her latest range of StarStruck products exclusively at CBBC Big Sale. Sunny Leone had launched her cosmetic brand in 2018. The new Starstruck product range includes newer shades and color for lipsticks, glosses, liners, mascaras, eyeliners, and highlighters.

Since it will be the biggest CBBC Sale, more and more brands are added to the offering like Max Mara, Michael Kors, Ralph Lauren, Paul Smith, Kenzo, Karl Lagerfield, Arcancil, Beverly Hills Polo Club and much more.

Sunny Leone on her recent interview stated,”I have recently been in Dubai for the Filmfare and now I am heading back to Dubai at the CBBC Big Sale where I will be showing all my fans the newest range of Starstruck! My product is all vegan and not tested on animals. StarStruck is a brand I think any woman can wear and the colors I have chosen for the second round are very well rounded for any skin type or colour.”

Vijay Samyani (Founder & Chairman) added, “It is always my pleasure to have Sunny Leone in CBBC. And I am very excited to what she is going to bring on the table with her new range. CBBC Big Sale will be starting with a bang and I really hope all CBBC customers get a chance to enjoy the opening and shopping”

CBBC Big Sale will be filled with discounts, deals, entertainment and fame on the 25th of November at 5pm.