Win gift items, special vouchers worth AED200 from The Filipino Times by answering this two-minute survey

A new survey that aims to study ongoing trends among overseas Filipinos in the UAE will give away several prizes via a randomized draw, where lucky winners will get a chance to win special vouchers worth AED200 and gift items.

The study titled Filipinos in UAE: Consumer Trend and Outlook is a two-minute survey that is being done in partnership with Dubai Chamber to analyze and monitor the spending habits and trends among OFWs for the past 12 months.

Filipinos in the UAE who wish to join may enter and answer the survey through the link: https://forms.gle/WfSRUpPYPybAnK277

Vince Ang, General Manager of The Filipino Times, stated that this survey will also provide a glimpse of the likelihood of spending trends and optimism among Filipino consumers in years to come.

“We have noticed a notable increase in brands targeting Filipinos in 2021 compared to the pandemic year of 2020 – and this survey will get the perspective of UAE-based Filipino consumers themselves to help gauge this trend. This will help companies who aim to bank on the Filipino community as a viable target market in their strategic plans for 2022,” said Ang.

Raffle winners from this survey will be notified via email on how to claim their prizes. The survey closes by November 25, 2021.

Results of this survey will be released in the upcoming ASEAN Global Business Forum this December.