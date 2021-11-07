HUAWEI nova 9 – Here is what blew our minds in the Trendy Flagship & Camera King

Everybody wants a smartphone that does not only look stylish and trendy, but one that comes with solid and innovative features. Be it a high-resolution camera setup, powerful all-day performance for intensive everyday use or some cool features that make the daily use of the phone easier and simpler.

Huawei has something that ticks all of the above boxes. Introducing the Trendy Flagship & Camera King – the Huawei nova 9. The latest addition to its popular mid-range HUAWEI nova series comes with an all-new colourway called Colour No. 9, an astonishing Ultra Vision AI Quad Camera, 66W HUAWEI Supercharge in addition to cool Super Device and EMUI 12 features, which all but make using the smartphone, fun and enjoyable.

The HUAWEI nova 9 will be available in two colourways: Colour No. 9 and Black in the UAE with pre-orders running till 10th November at a price of AED 1,799.

A Marvellous and elegant colour and design

The HUAWEI nova 9 debuts with a brand new colourway – Colour No. 9. The low-saturation bluish purple finish is created with a new ‘Starry Flash AG Glass’ manufacturing process to produce an out-of-this-world effect. The HUAWEI nova 9 has a stunning 6.57-inch Original-Colour Curved Display with a tapered surface that flows like a waterfall, minimising the left and right bezels for more immersive viewing.

It can display 1.07 billion colours, featuring a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and 300Hz touch sampling rate for improved responsiveness. Combined with support for full-path P3 colour, the display ensures spectacular viewing experiences with smooth visuals, vivid colours and incredible details. While measuring only 7.77mm thick with a weight of 175g, making it perfect for slipping into your handbag or pocket when out and about! The HUAWEI nova 9 sports a Star Orbit Ring design, making it even more recognisable and eye-catching.

Ultra Vision camera system

The rear camera system includes a 50MP Ultra Vision Camera, an 8MP Ultra Wide Angle Camera, a 2MP Depth Camera and a Macro Camera that lets you capture at as close as 4cm. Both the front and rear cameras support 4K shooting at 30fps, allowing you to express yourself through short videos and vlogs for social media. The main camera has a large 1/1.56-inch sensor and a RYYB colour filter array with a high light sensitivity. This collects 40 percent more light compared to a standard RGGB sensor, ensuring the utmost clarity on all images, while enabling outstanding low light performance. Once the camera hardware captures an image, the XD Fusion Engine gets to work. The HUAWEI nova 9 inherited Huawei flagship smartphones’ XD Fusion Engine, which uses sophisticated computational photography techniques to greatly enhance image details and quality.

Having a good hair day? Do not let it go to waste! The HUAWEI nova 9’s 32MP front camera is perfect for selfies in addition to its 4K selfie video shooting, and Portrait Mode will help your selfie-portraits pop with Bokeh Portrait. There are also AI Beauty effects and filters you can use. Selfies never looked so slick.

Moreover, introducing an all-new feature – Continuous Front/Rear Recording. With this new innovation, you can also switch between the front and rear cameras, allowing them to fluidly capture their story within a single video file. Dual-View Video recording allows users to showcase their live reaction to events, simultaneously using the front and rear cameras with no editing required or, for when you want to show the big picture and the detail, you can simultaneously capture a close up shot and wide angle shot at the same time.

With the Petal Clip app, you can easily choose from a variety of video templates and themes before posting your vlogs or other videos to social media in no time. Making group shots and video easier as well, the HUAWEI nova 9 also supports Remote Shutter. This means you can easily set-up your HUAWEI nova 9 on a tripod and capture a group photo with your friends without having to worry about awkward frames as you walk to and from the camera.

Charge rapidly with 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge

Whether for gaming, recording, working or simply browsing the Internet, the HUAWEI nova 9 delivers excellent battery life with a large and long lasting 4300mAh battery, which is supported by a 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge. The smartphone can be charged much faster; it only takes 15 minutes to charge to 53% and 38 minutes to full 100%.

Seamless connectivity across different scenarios for an ultimate user experience

The HUAWEI nova 9 comes with Super Device features and it runs on EMUI 12. You can swipe to open the Control Panel and get quick access to audio playback, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth settings without leaving your current screen, as well as making it easier to control multiple devices as if you were controlling just one device.

For example, you can tap on the HUAWEI MatePad icon to activate Smartphone-Tablet Multi-screen Collaboration; or tap on the HUAWEI MateBook icon for Smartphone-PC Multi-screen Collaboration or tap on the HUAWEI FreeBuds icon to seamlessly switch their audio output to their Huawei earbuds.

With the Distributed File System, the HUAWEI nova 9 can also function as a wirelessly connected external storage unit for the PC, meaning you can access the files you want more easily than ever before. This means when you are drafting an email on your PC, you can add files form your smartphone as an attachment or when you see an image you like when browsing the internet on your PC, you can save that image directly to your smartphone. Users may also conveniently share their screen during a video and even mark key places, to bring important insights directly into view.

Offering a smart and seamless experience, the trusted, innovative and secure AppGallery comes pre-installed on the HUAWEI nova 9, where users can search for, and download a wide range of high-quality apps.

HUAWEI Care and HAUWEI Care+ Extended Warranty

Customers expect their needs to be met, and they expect the brand to be customer-centric. HUAWEI Care and HUAWEI Care+ are highly anticipated because they offer worry-free quality assurance and help the users extend the product service life, allowing them to keep their device for a longer usage time. Both HUAWEI Care and HUAWEI Care+ are now available in the UAE. Customers can purchase through authorized sales channels HUAWEI Care Extended Warranty with additional one year or two years upon the expiry of the standard warranty of the product. Services include: Replacement / Repair with 100% genuine spare parts with guaranteed service quality through HUAWEI One-stop service, easy to claim & repair. With the HUAWEI nova 9, new users can enjoy a 1-year extended warranty or 1-year screen damage warranty at a discounted rate of 25% from the original price of AED 99 , to AED 75 including VAT each. The new HUAWEI nova 9 also comes with 2 screen protectors within 1 year for free.

Verdict:

Today’s modern tech-chic users need a reliable phone with a stylish and stunning design, solid camera setup, supercharging speed, impeccable display and intriguing cool features making the HUAWEI nova 9 one of the best choices in the market today .