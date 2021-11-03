KNOW THE LAW: Up to three months of salary as compensation for arbitrary dismissal in UAE

Dear TFT,

One of my friends was fired from his job though he was good at his work. Can he file a case against the firm for arbitrary dismissal under UAE law?

A:

Yes, he can file a claim for arbitrary dismissal.

It is for the court to take a decision after looking into the circumstances surrounding the termination.

As per the UAE labor law Article 122, a worker’s service shall be deemed to have been arbitrarily terminated by his employer if the reason for termination is not related to the work.

A termination is considered arbitrary if it is followed by a formal complaint filed by the worker with the competent authorities.

Once it’s proven that termination is arbitrary an employee will be compensated with three months of wages with the last wages taken into account for calculation.