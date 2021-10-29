Explore world’s finest travel destinations with Geo Nation Travel and Tours

As the UAE leads the world’s pathway back to normalcy, so does its expansive travel destinations right from the heart of one of the most interconnected transit countries in the world. Filipinos here in the UAE always take advantage of the UAE’s strategic location as a travel hub, and now they can easily plan their trips hassle-free with the help of Geo Nation Travel and Tourism LLC to guide them to explore different countries they’ve never seen before.

Since the company’s inception in April 2011, Geo Nation Travel and Tours have provided its services to thousands of happy and satisfied travelers spanning from its headquarters in Dubai to its satellite locations in the Philippines, India, Pakistan, and London.

Their seasoned travel experts assist each and every customer to make sure that all of the paperwork will be handled right from the first meeting up until they travel back to the UAE filled with many treasured memories from their preferred travel destination.

“Dubai has always been a hub for the travel Industry due to its versatile culture. Right from travel planning to ticketing services, hotel bookings, global visas, and organising activities at destinations around the world and in the UAE, Geo Nation has succeeded in redefining the role of travel management. We are here to assure the Filipino community that they can rest easy and make unforgettable memories when they travel with us to their preferred destination around the globe,” said Tushar Khosla, Vice President of Geo Nation Travel and Tours.

Thorough assistance

Several travel destinations now require travelers to present a negative COVID-19 PCR test certificate to pass the immigration. Geo Nation Travel and Tourism ensures that all of their travelers will be equipped with their result through a complimentary test that they will schedule for you.

What’s even better is that the company will also provide COVID-19 insurance to safeguard travelers in the event of any unforeseen circumstances during your travel, regardless of your chosen destination.

“We have focused on understanding the new needs of the current times post-Covid-19 pandemic; on how much travellers value safety in their journey, flexibility in the purchase decision process and connectivity across the network,” said Khosla.

Where can we go?

Here’s a quick list of travel destinations that you can choose to visit together with Geo Nation Travel and Tourism:

Quick trips:

– Georgia

– Armenia

– Azerbaijan

– India

Island Escapades:

– Bali

– Bora Bora

– Maldives

Explore Europe:

– Switzerland

– Norway

– Czech Republic

– The Netherlands

– Greece

– France

– Germany

– Ireland

– Austria

East and West:

– Malaysia

– Hong Kong

– China

– Japan

– Singapore

– USA

– UK

– UAE

– Australia

– Vatican City

