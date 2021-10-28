WEMART Abu Dhabi offers up to 50% end-of-the-month discounts on selected items

WEMART Abu Dhabi has become the go-to place for Filipinos and residents in the capital who wish to buy affordable products and goods from all over Asia!

From October 28 to 30, WEMART Abu Dhabi offers several special goods and Asian products that Filipinos can purchase with huge discounts of up to 50% exclusive for this weekend only.

Here are the top products that you should check out when you visit WEMART Abu Dhabi:

Seafood items. Craving for seafood? Shoppers can enjoy up to 23% discounts for their purchases on Silver Carp, Frozen Octopus, as well as Shrimps by the kilograms!

Assorted meat items. WEMART Abu Dhabi also offers a huge 48% discount on their Frozen Chicken Drumsticks. In addition, shoppers can also save 25% on their frozen beef tongue. Other meat items you shouldn’t miss are their tender ribs, sliced hams and cured loin with discounts of up to 32%!

Egg tofu promotion. Love Egg Tofu? WEMART Abu Dhabi will offer a buy-one-get-one promo for their Egg Tofu for as low as AED 1.50 per 130g bag!

Fresh vegetables. One of WEMART’s signature offerings are their freshly-harvested vegetables that come straight from WEMART’s farms and is sold at their shelves. Shoppers are sure that they’re getting only the freshest greens and leafy produce that WEMART can provide!

Fruity selections. WEMART also complements their fresh vegetable selections with the freshest fruits that WEMART has sourced from all over the UAE and the world! Filipino shoppers will enjoy a world of convenience with delicious, lip-smacking fruits perfect for snacks and desserts.

All in all, there are lots of discount items that Abu Dhabi residents can enjoy in WEMART, so be sure to visit WEMART Abu Dhabi this weekend!

WEMART is located at Ground Floor, Abdulla bin Darwish building adjacent to Al Masraf Bank, Hamdan St and Salam St junction, opposite Nehal Hotel.

Follow @WEMARTuae on Facebook and Instagram to access more exciting offers on Asian goods and many other products from WEMART Hypermarket.

WEMART is also available through the following branches:

WEMART Hypermarket – Clock Tower

Port Saeed Building, Deira Clock Tower Area, Dubai, near Deira City Center Metro Station, Dubai

WEMART Abu Dhabi – Hamdan

Abdulla Bin Darwish Building (adjacent to Al Masraf Bank) Hamdan St. – Salam St. Junction, Abu Dhabi

WEMART Supermarket – Baniyas Branch

Shop-7, Baniyas Complex Tower, Nasser Square in Deira, just behind the Baniyas Square Metro Station, Dubai

WEMART Supermarket – International City

China Cluster, International City, Dubai