WEMART ushers Mid Autumn Festival with exciting Mooncake package deals

WEMART has officially begun their annual Mid-Autumn festival that features their iconic sweet and savory treat – the Mooncake!

This delicious treat will be available until September 21 with various packages that are now available for Filipino and expat shoppers who wish to buy special Mooncakes in attractive packaged boxes.

Even individual mooncakes and gift sets will get WEMART members with additional membership points as follows:

BUY GET EARN Buy AED 498 Get 2000 Points Redeem AED 50 Buy AED 998 Get 4500 Points Redeem AED 120 Buy AED 1998 Get 10000 Points Redeem AED 350 Buy AED 2998 Get 15000 Points Redeem AED 500 Buy AED 3998 Get 22000 Points Redeem AED 850

Filipinos and UAE residents always anticipate this annual month-long event as WEMART brings a variety of Mooncake flavors that they love all the way from the Far East, with prices starting from only AED6!

These flavors include (but not limited to): Red Bean Paste w/ Salted Egg yolk, Mung Bean Paste w/ Salted Egg yolk, Pepper and Salted Nut Mooncake, Mango Flavored Winter Paste, Salted Egg Yolk, Pineapple Flavored Winter Melon Paste, Black Sesame Seed, Coconut Paste, Lotus Seed paste w/ Salted Egg Yolk, Honey Melon, Red Date, and Five-Kernel.

Your family and friends will surely enjoy each bite of WEMART’s seasonal Mooncake delights, packed with delicious fillings in time as the UAE welcomes cooler months ahead.

In addition, WEMART is hiring for admin, supermarket, and warehouse staff. You may contact WEMART Resource Manager Lydia Peng at +971 52 123 0549 or send your CV to [email protected].

WEMART is also available through the following branches:

WEMART Hypermarket – Clock Tower

Port Saeed Building, Deira Clock Tower Area, Dubai, near Deira City Center Metro Station, Dubai

WEMART Abu Dhabi – Hamdan

Abdulla Bin Darwish Building (adjacent to Al Masraf Bank) Hamdan St. – Salam St. Junction, Abu Dhabi

WEMART Supermarket – Baniyas Branch

Shop-7, Baniyas Complex Tower, Nasser Square in Deira, just behind the Baniyas Square Metro Station, Dubai

WEMART Supermarket – International City

China Cluster, International City, Dubai