Huawei launches the HUAWEI Watch 3 series along with the HUAWEI nova 8 in the UAE

Huawei today announced the launch of its much-awaited HUAWEI WATCH 3 and HUAWEI WATCH 3 Pro in the UAE, two stunning smartwatches that are set to bring consumers convenient and smart life experiences underpinned by enhanced interaction, independent connectivity and an all-scenario interconnectivity. The HUAWEI WATCH 3 | 3 Pro do not only offer you a premium design and an eSim support to keep you connected to the world around you right from your wrist, but they also come loaded with a long-lasting battery life, all-day health management, extensive fitness tracking, Super Device experience for an easy convenient daily lifestyle in addition to new features such as skin temperature detection, handwashing detection and fall detection.

The HUAWEI WATCH 3 | 3 Pro debuted together with the HUAWEI nova 8, the latest nova family member that empowers people to explore and share. Engineered for everyday use, the HUAWEI nova 8 packs a versatile 64MP quad camera, 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge, a gorgeous 90Hz curved OLED display, and comes with Super Device features for users to enjoy the most of content viewing, capturing and sharing. The long battery life and fast charging support even gives users peace of mind throughout the day.

Smartphone-like experience with eSIM + Long Battery Life

The HUAWEI WATCH 3 | 3 Pro supports a standalone communication system. You can stay connected even when you are out for outdoor activities or in times when you find it inconvenient to carry your phone. By simply activating the eSIM service on your smartphone, you can have the same phone number on your HUAWEI WATCH 3, enjoying the same data and voice tariff plans as on your smartphones.

HUAWEI WATCH 3 Series feature ultra-long battery life, supporting up-to five-day battery life in smart mode and provides up-to 21 days in ultra-long battery life mode. Longer battery life ensures that users can wear it all day, use it continuously, and use it all the time even during sleep. Whether users are wearing it for workouts, meetings, or sleeping, HUAWEI WATCH 3 is always connected and offers support.

Premium design with a classy feel

A watch can often represent the wearer’s taste or fashion sense. The 3D curved glass allows HUAWEI WATCH 3 series to offer a clear and vibrant display. After 15,000 seconds of precise polishing and AF nano vacuum coating, it offers a smooth and round design which is scratch and fingerprint-resistant, reaching a new level of visual and touch experience. The watch body is made of 316L stainless steel that underwent a cold forging and PVD coating process, capable of resisting daily small abrasions and sweat corrosion. The HUAWEI WATCH 3 Pro is made of an aerospace-grade titanium fused with sapphire glass lens that guarantees durability. The Pro variant is not only aesthetically pleasing, but also capable of withstanding harsh weather conditions and the test of time, offering an incredible level of protection at any given moment.

This time, the HUAWEI WATCH 3 Series launched a total of three new variants. HUAWEI WATCH 3 Pro is available in classic edition, equipped with a leather strap in brown. HUAWEI WATCH 3 comes with an active edition, equipped with a fluoroelastomer strap; a classic edition, equipped with a leather strap. For fashionistas, the fluoroelastomer strap that is water and sweat resistance can adapt to different scenarios. They are not only for attending dinner parties, but also for exercising in the gym. It is the best choice for trendy people with an active lifestyle. The new minimalist fluoroelastomer strap has excellent texture which is skin-friendly, anti-allergic, comfortable, and soft, and durable.

Stay up-to-date on your health

These new smartwatches from Huawei come with skin temperature detection[1], fall detection and SOS alert. Together with health monitoring features such as heart rate, 24-hours SpO2 monitoring, sleep and pressure, the smartwatch series’ comprehensive feature set allows you to stay up-to-date on your health condition.

Super Device Smart Travel Experience

Thanks to its Super Device capabilities providing a truly intelligent experience across all types of scenarios, HUAWEI WATCH 3 | 3 Pro users can connect directly from the convenience of their smartwatches to several smart applications.

Huawei has collaborated with many local, regional and international entities to release their apps[2] into the HUAWEI WATCH 3 | 3 Pro such as Emirates, one of the world’s leading international airlines, talabat, one of the leading food delivery apps in the region, and Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC), one of the largest taxi operators in Dubai and subsidiary of the Dubai Government Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). These are the first partners to see their apps running on the new HUAWEI WATCH 3 | 3 Pro.

Huawei and Emirates have worked closely to provide HUAWEI WATCH 3 | 3 Pro users with a seamless and convenient experience while using the app on the newly launched smartwatch: Users can now retrieve their trip details by simply entering their booking reference directly on the smartwatch without the need to use their phones. Once their booking is retrieved, they will be able to receive updates related to their Emirates booking and flight status with a simple glance at their wrist.

In addition, and when using Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC), HUAWEI WATCH 3 | 3 Pro users will be able to view the status and notifications of their rides while on the move straight from the smartwatch. When ordering from talabat, the smartwatch converts to a smart assistant by tracking and notifying users on the status of their food order.

Now available to download from AppGallery on HUAWEI WATCH 3 series, Petal Maps provides convenient navigation directly in the smartwatch, making it more accessible than ever for users who are walking or cycling to easily access directions by taking a glance at their wrist.

The HUAWEI WATCH 3 Pro also supports Smart Hand Gesture Control*, which intelligently senses various hand gestures. For instance, you can answer an incoming call by releasing a clenched fist with a raised wrist.

100+ workout modes to cater to all types of users

The HUAWEI WATCH 3 offers upgraded sports monitoring feature, providing over 100 workout modes including 17 professional workout modes, 12 outdoor workouts and 7 indoor workouts. No matter what sports you are interested in, the HUAWEI WATCH 3 is ready to take the challenge with you.

An exceptional photography wizardry that captures your moment

Inside the Nebular Camera System of the HUAWEI nova 8 is a powerful quad-camera consisting of a 64MP HD Main Camera, 8MP Ultra-Wide angle Camera, 2MP Macro Camera and 2MP Bokeh Camera, which lets users capture when exploring.

Lightning-fast charging that lets you have more fun and achieve more

The 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge support saves you the trouble of charging the phone frequently, especially during games and movies. It can be charged to 60 percent in just 15 minutes and 100 percent in 35 minutes[3]. In the time it takes to have breakfast or a cup of coffee, you can have the phone fully charged and ready to go.

A superb design and display that showcase your taste and show you great visuals

Made for the way people today browse and play, the display on the HUAWEI nova 8 supports 90Hz refresh rate and 240Hz sampling rate to make every touch and scroll responsive. With 10-bit colour depth and up to 392 ppi, the display can render up to 1.07 billion colours. Whether for browsing social feeds, reality shows or live streaming, the display shows smoother gradients and content that is more realistic in vivid colours.