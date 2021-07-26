Cebu Pacific mounts Bayanihan flight from Dubai to Manila

Cebu Pacific will have a special commercial flight on July 30 in response to the government’s call for assistance to repatriate Filipino workers in Dubai.

Passengers who would like to take the 5J27 Dubai-Manila special flight on July 30 may book their tickets on the website, subject to seat availability. Those who were affected by previous flight cancellations may rebook through the manage booking portal https://bit.ly/CEBmanageflight.

Pursuant to current Philippine health protocols, a passenger who would like to take the Bayanihan flight must present a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR result, taken within 48 hours prior to departure.

Face masks and face shields should always be worn (except during meals) while on board the aircraft, as an added precaution against the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Pursuant to government’s health protocols, all passengers will be subjected to a 14-day, facility-based quarantine upon arrival in the Philippines. For this purpose, passengers are advised to have pre-booked quarantine hotels for 15 days/14 nights.

The cost of quarantine hotels for OFWs will be paid for by the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA); while returning overseas Filipinos will be on self-pay basis.

All the passengers of Bayanihan flights will undergo RT-PCR test after seven days of quarantine. The cost of the test for land-based OFWs will be shouldered by OWWA; while the Philippine Port Authority will cover the cost for sea-based OFWs. Non-OFWs will have to pay for their own RT-PCR test.

For other travel requirements and reminders, passengers may visit http://bit.ly/CEBTravelRequirements

Flights may be booked through www.cebupacificair.com or the mobile app, available both in Google Play and App Store. Those who prefer to pay in cash may pay over the counter at any branch of Al-Ansari Exchange and Al Rais Travels located across the UAE, within eight hours of making a booking online.