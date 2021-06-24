Top 3 benefits why Birch Tree Probiotic is good for your health

Filipinos love to eat and are known as one of the most adventurous when it comes to enjoying different kinds of food. This is exactly why it is very important for their bodies to have good digestion to keep their health in check.

It is for this same reason why Birch Tree, a milk brand trusted by generations of Filipinos worldwide, has recently launched their new product in the UAE – the Birch Tree Probiotic. This new, refreshing and nourishing milk drink aims to ensure a healthy stomach after each and every meal.

Here are the top benefits that Birch Tree Probiotic provides with every sip.

Promotes good digestion. Each bottle is packed and filled with over 9 billion live active good bacteria that help in the process of digesting the food you have recently consumed.

Boosts your immunity. When the good bacteria from Birch Tree Probiotic’s drink enters your body, it begins helping your body build immunity against both stomach and food-borne diseases by eliminating bad bacteria.

Created with care. Century Pacific Food, one of the Philippines’ largest and most prominent food corporations that manufactures Birch Tree Probiotic, formulated this drink that’s cholesterol-free and no fat-cultured milk formula was used as well. This means that each drink will help to protect your body from illnesses especially when you consume this with a well-balanced diet and active lifestyle.

Birch Tree Probiotic is now available in leading supermarkets and online stores.

Birch Tree Probiotic is exclusively distributed in the UAE by Shankar Trading Company LLC – a major importer and distributor of FMCG products in the UAE.