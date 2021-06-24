Clearer vision for all UAE residents powered by LERC’s Lasik treatments

In this day and age, it is a common sight for UAE residents to be glued to their smartphone and/or computer desks for hours – especially for those who have a 9-5 desk job. Unfortunately, this puts a huge strain on your eyes which may eventually lead to impaired vision.

And while you could always resort to wearing eyeglasses and lenses, a new treatment that has been making waves in Dubai now brings back your clear vision without the need for external items.

The Laser Eye Care and Research Center (LERC) in Dubai is among the pioneers of the LASIK treatment in the UAE and the entire region, with services spanning 16 years. LERC’s Consultant Ophthalmologist, Dr. Anward Sajwani estimated that over 2,000 Filipinos came to their clinic for eye consultations hailed from all around the seven emirates in the past 12 months.

“The top ailment is the reading vision problem from Filipinos over the age of 40, and we have been treating over hundreds of cases using the latest technology (blended vision) with an affordable price which enable the patient to stop depending on the reading glasses,” revealed Dr. Sajwani.

LASIK provides an opportunity for people with poor vision to help residents do away with the need for eyeglasses or contact lenses, with a huge success rate of 98-99%. The procedure itself is also approved by the FDA.

“These days, it’s good to know that more and more Filipinos are able to realize the importance of good vision and the long term benefit they will get from LASIK. We are also providing sustainable vision care by sharing tips on how to take care of our eyes, the do’s and don’ts, healthy habits, etc; all these through our social media pages. Nothing is comparable to a feeling of waking up early in the morning with a clear vision, being able to start your day with incredible clarity,” advised Dr. Sajwani.

LERC has been recognized as one of the preferred Lasik eye centers in the UAE, and has won the Dubai Healthcare City Authority’s Excellence Awards in 2020 as the recipient of the “Outpatient Clinics Award”. In addition, Dr. Sajwani himself was also recognized by the same institution as the “Top Emirati Contributor Award” for the Emiratization category in 2020. These awards are testaments to LERC’s excellence in serving the UAE public.

Residents themselves have also lauded the life-changing procedure that they had with LERC, with hundreds of positive reviews about their services across Facebook, Instagram, Google Maps, and Doctify.

“A lot of them are detailed stories of how LASIK has literally changed their life, their actual experience on the day of the surgery, their level of professionalism they got from the staff and doctors. We also receive a lot of referrals from our existing and previous patients, we are delighted that they are extending their referrals to their co-workers, friends and even bringing a family member here back home from the Philippines to take the procedure,” said Dr. Sajwani.

Dr. Sajwani said that while Filipinos and UAE residents in general could still opt for vision correction at a low cost through eyeglasses and contact lenses, committing yourself to the LASIK procedure will help you change your vision and perspective for the rest of your life.

“Low cost-vision correction procedure is good, but quality is better. At Laser Eye Care and Research Center, we have both; competitive prices and precise procedures complemented by high-end machines and top-rated, experienced eye doctors who are leading in the industry for over 20 years. Come and speak to us, avail the free consultation to check if you are qualified for the procedure,” advised Dr. Sajwani.