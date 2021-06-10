Two Filipinos win Mahzooz draw and get PHP 3,250,000 each

Two Filipinos took home PHP 3,250,000 each in the 28th weekly live Mahzooz draw. The two lucky participants matched five out of six numbers and, along with two other winners, shared the PHP 13,000,000 second prize.

For Leilani, a 44-year-old dental assistant, her big win was a dream come true.

“I’m still asking myself if this is all a dream,” said the Filipina expat. “I couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw the winning numbers. I still have to pinch myself to make sure this is all real.”

The Al Ain resident has lived away from her home since 2006 but her roots are always close to her heart.

“My father used to work in Saudi Arabia and supported me. Now my parents are retired back in the Philippines and it’s my turn to support them,” said Leilani. “My daughter is in grade 12 and wants to study medicine, before Mahzooz I would have needed to work for 20 years to pay for it. Now I can make her dreams come true.”

Her generosity doesn’t end there.

“I always think back to my formative years and my time in high school. The guidance I received from my teachers and my classmates led me to pursue my dream of being a dentist and now I want to give back,” said Leilani. “I plan on giving a portion of my winnings to my old high school.”

Alex, a 35-year-old Filipino expat who lives in Dubai, is planning to use his winnings to purchase land for his family back in the Philippines and to support a friend.

“One of my colleagues has been left paralyzed in half of his body, so I will use this money to help him out financially and cover his bills,” said Alex.

“Thank you to Mahzooz for this opportunity and for other participants I say – keep praying, keep hoping and you will win one day,” concluded Alex.

To date, Mahzooz has had over 16,000 Filipino winners. Combined they have won over PHP 72,000,000.

For those who missed out on last week’s live draw, entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering via www.mahzooz.ae and purchasing a bottle of water. Each bottle of water purchased provides eligibility for one line in the draw and the donation is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need.

The next draw will be held as scheduled on Saturday 12 June 2021 at 9:00 pm UAE time. Mahzooz is inclusive to all who are eligible.