JOBS WANTED: Canada hiring restaurant managers, supervisors for top fast food chains

Canada has announced an immigration target of more than 400,000 new permanent residents in 2021. Accordingly, mass Filipino expats based in the UAE are at onset to avail this opportunity of migration and widen the horizon to commence the journey as an OFW.

One of the essential processes required for immigration is to discover appropriate employment in Canada. To serve the clients in this vital search, DM Immigration Consultants, a leading immigration consultancy firm based in Dubai can assist aspiring Filipinos to land with respective jobs as a dawn of a new life in Canada.

DM Immigration Consultants has a total of 15 branches worldwide. To be precise, four leading branches in the UAE namely at JLT (Jumierah Lakes Towers) and Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai, in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. Alternatively, we serve as authorized IELTS testing centers in the UAE.

Duly registered with the Immigration Consultants of Canada Regulatory Council (ICCRC), DM Immigrations Consultants assists Filipinos who wish to migrate to Canada, working with a team of certified and licensed immigration experts ready to assist you every step of the way. The company provides transparency with each application, back by ethical and sound knowledge of the immigration laws and policies.

At present, DM Immigration Consultants is availing a favorable opportunity to Filipinos with reasonable experience for the positions such as Restaurant Managers and Supervisors to be deployed at three of Canada’s top fast-food chains, with over 50 vacancies to fill. These international brands include Tim Hortons, Wendy’s and Burger King, franchised all around the world.

Filipinas are required to have at least one year of experience in a similar capacity to be considered for these positions.

Interested Filipinos can apply through a licensed firm, DM Immigration Consultants, to provide a comprehensive guide to initiate the process of migration to Canada.

Associating with registered and licensed migration representatives like ours maximizes your chance to accomplish the process of immigration with flying colors. We ensure to deliver promising services with working on ethical grounds. Immigration officers at DM Immigration Consultants are bound by the Migration Agents Code of Conduct with high levels of knowledge of migration law and procedures.

Begin your steps to reach and immigrate to Canada, or any other country with DM Immigration Consultants through the following channels:

Website: https://dm-consultant.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dmimmigrationconsultants/

LinkedIn: https://www.instagram.com/dm_consultantsgcc/

Instagram: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dm-immigrationconsultants/