Cebu Pacific takes delivery of ninth brand-new eco-plane

The Philippines’ largest national flag carrier, Cebu Pacific (CEB), receives its ninth brand-new Airbus A321neo (New Engine Option) aircraft today, May 19, signifying its continuous efforts to integrate eco-friendly initiatives in its operations.

CEB proudly operates one of the youngest fleets in the world, with an average age of 5.75 years.

The Airbus 321neo is known to deliver 20 per cent fuel cost savings, which would translate to even lower fares for everyone.

The transition to an all-NEO fleet is part of CEB’s commitment to reduce its carbon emissions and contribute to the airline’s sustainability goals. The A321neo is more fuel-efficient with nearly 50 per cent reduction in noise footprint compared to previous generation aircraft.

“We are happy to continue moving forward with our long-term fleet plan in line with our commitment to keep providing safe and affordable travel for everyone. Now more than ever, ensuring our operations are as efficient and sustainable as possible is of top priority and we are glad to have started with this journey even before the pandemic,” said Alex Reyes, Chief Strategy Officer at Cebu Pacific.

CEB’s newest aircraft is set to enter into service within this month to fly to various Philippine destinations across CEB’s widest domestic network with 44 routes.

To date, the Cebu Pacific 75-strong fleet is comprised of nine (9) A321neo, 25 Airbus A320, seven (7) Airbus A321ceo, five (5) Airbus A320neo, seven (7) Airbus A330, six (6) ATR 72-500, and 13 ATR 72-600 aircraft. Its fleet also has two (2) ATR freighters on top of one (1) A330 freighter.