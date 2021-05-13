TFT Reach

Win 24K Gold from Big Ticket this Eid weekend

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

As we continue to live up to our goal, Big Ticket Abu Dhabi is all set to blow your minds away with yet another life changing surprise that is The Big Gold Giveaway .Big Ticket continues to excite and surprise our loyal customers by creating more opportunities for them to turn their dreams into reality. The Big Gold Giveaway is here to make your dreams come true and change your lives forever!!!!!

What better way to change lives than winning 50g of 24K Gold and a chance to be the next Big Ticket millionaire all together. The Big Gold Giveaway will commence at 12.01am on Thursday 13th May until 11.59pm on Monday 17th May. All UAE based customers who spend AED1,000 on the buy two get one free Big Ticket offer during the promotion period will be eligible to go into the electronic draw to win with Big Ticket .

All the Big Gold Giveaway participants will be entered into a draw and ten lucky winners will walk away with  50g of 24K Gold. The Big Gold Giveaway winners will be announced on Monday  17th May. All tickets purchased by cash or card during the promotion will be dropped in the same manner as the rest of the tickets bought from the website and store giving everyone a chance to win the whopping 15 Million grand prize.

The Fantastic 15 Million promotion has TWO GUARANTEED MILLIONAIRES, one winner will take away the whopping grand prize of AED15 million, followed by a 2nd prize of AED 1 million, plus six extra cash prizes and a Dream Car promotion prize. We have increased the chances for you to be Abu Dhabi’s latest millionaire by bringing you the Big Gold Giveaway promotion.

You can follow Big Ticket on :

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BigTicketAbuDhabi

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bigticketauh/

Website: www.bigticket.ae

Help Desk Contacts

Mob: 02 201 9244

E-mail: [email protected]

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

West Zone celebrates Eid Al Fitr with special ‘Wow Deals’ promo on grocery items for UAE residents

58 mins ago

Dream Island, a secured online gaming platform that helps people change their lives

4 hours ago
(Third from left) Pierfrancesco Latini, CEO of SACE, (Fourth from left) Michal Ron, Chief International Officer of SACE and President of Berne Union, (Fifth from left) Massimo Falcioni, CEO of ECI, along with senior officials from ECI and SACE during the meeting

Export credit agencies of UAE and Italy to support sustainable development projects, SMEs trade finance and Halal sector

2 days ago

Gully Kitchen: Dubai’s go-to resto for Dosas, Biryanis

4 days ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button