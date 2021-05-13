Win 24K Gold from Big Ticket this Eid weekend

As we continue to live up to our goal, Big Ticket Abu Dhabi is all set to blow your minds away with yet another life changing surprise that is The Big Gold Giveaway .Big Ticket continues to excite and surprise our loyal customers by creating more opportunities for them to turn their dreams into reality. The Big Gold Giveaway is here to make your dreams come true and change your lives forever!!!!!

What better way to change lives than winning 50g of 24K Gold and a chance to be the next Big Ticket millionaire all together. The Big Gold Giveaway will commence at 12.01am on Thursday 13th May until 11.59pm on Monday 17th May. All UAE based customers who spend AED1,000 on the buy two get one free Big Ticket offer during the promotion period will be eligible to go into the electronic draw to win with Big Ticket .

All the Big Gold Giveaway participants will be entered into a draw and ten lucky winners will walk away with 50g of 24K Gold. The Big Gold Giveaway winners will be announced on Monday 17th May. All tickets purchased by cash or card during the promotion will be dropped in the same manner as the rest of the tickets bought from the website and store giving everyone a chance to win the whopping 15 Million grand prize.

The Fantastic 15 Million promotion has TWO GUARANTEED MILLIONAIRES, one winner will take away the whopping grand prize of AED15 million, followed by a 2nd prize of AED 1 million, plus six extra cash prizes and a Dream Car promotion prize. We have increased the chances for you to be Abu Dhabi’s latest millionaire by bringing you the Big Gold Giveaway promotion.

You can follow Big Ticket on :

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BigTicketAbuDhabi

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bigticketauh/

Website: www.bigticket.ae

Help Desk Contacts

Mob: 02 201 9244

E-mail: [email protected]