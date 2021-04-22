Experience Korean radiant glow with Dr. Belmeur Vita Serine Serum

The Kdrama craze has swept the Filipino community all around the world and with it, many aspire to achieve that signature radiant skin that they see among Korean actors and actresses on screen.

One of the products that can help to make their skin more radiant is the Dr. Belmeur Vita Serine Serum available at The Face Shop that provides three-way care for the skin with its vital agents including amino acids, vitamin complex and moisturizing polysaccharide.

Applying The Face Shop’s Dr. Belmeur Vita Serine Serum to your skin provides a mild peeling & moisturizing from Serine as its component.

This is augmented by Vitamin B3 which helps to brighten the skin, Pro Vitamin B5 which provides a soothing feel, and Vitamin C derivative that gives your skin antioxidants to give yourself that healthy glow.

Last but not the least, the Hyaluronic acids give that fresh moisturized feel to combat dry and rough skin textures and dull skin tones.

By applying liquid crystalline ceramide particle formation technology, the formula smoothly glides on the skin and delivers a fully moisturizing sensation which lasts for a long time. This enables the ‘triple multi care’ of skin tone improvement, moisture boosting, and pore care.

The Face Shop is committed to offering a wide selection of high-end skincare & cosmetics as per customer needs. The Face Shop blends sciences and nature to meet all beauty cravings which enhance a woman’s natural beauty every day.

