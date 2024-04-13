TFT NewsLatest NewsNewsPH News

Marcos defends Sara Duterte for being silent on West PH Sea issue vs. China

President Bongbong Marcos defended Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte over her supposed silence on issues hounding the West Philippine Sea and China.

Marcos said in a briefing that it was not Duterte’s role to speak on issues concerning foreign policy.

The chief executive added that Duterte, being a part of his administration, is conforming with the government’s official stand against China.

Marcos believed that if Duterte had issues handling the situation, she would be very vocal and tell him about it.

“It’s not the Vice President’s place to – the Vice President is part of the government. Unlike before, pero ngayon, talagang kasama sa administration, not only the government’s agenda in this administration,” said Marcos.

“That’s not the role of the Vice President, or the Secretary of Education to talk about China. So, I think we are all in line because I’m very sure that if Inday Sara had some very serious misgivings about what we are doing in terms of foreign policies, she would bring that to me,” he added.

Duterte previously made headlines after saying “no comment” on issues involving China.

“And, wala naman siyang, ang pinag-uusapan nga namin, sabi niya, ‘basta ako trabaho lang ako nang trabaho’, sabi niyang gano’n. That’s a good policy. So, I don’t think it is something that we need to be concerned with,” Marcos added.

