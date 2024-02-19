Senate issues subpoena vs. Quiboloy

Senators have issued a subpoena against Kingdom of Jesus Christ founder and self-proclaimed son of God Apollo Quiboloy.

Quiboloy was accused of sexual offenses and some of the witnesses already testified against the religious leader.

Senator Risa Hontiveros, who was leading the investigation, said Senate President Migz Zubiri already signed the subpoena request.

“Yes, the subpoena order against Apollo Quiboloy is out. No matter how loud the noise of politics is, the voice of justice remains the loudest,” said Hontiveros.

“As the chairman of the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality, I will not allow the courage and strength gathered by the victim-survivors to be sidelined just to prioritize political squabbles,” she added.

Hontiveros also thanked Zubiri’s office for defending the rights of women and children affected by this controversy.

Quiboloy has refused to attend the ongoing Senate inquiry on alleged abuses.

Quiboloy is among the most wanted persons by the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation or FBI.