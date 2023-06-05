TAPE Inc. to TVJ: Nainsulto ba kayo sa amin?

The owners of TAPE Incorporated, the production company behind ‘Eat Bulaga’ broke their silence for the first time after the original hosts Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, Joey De Leon announced their departure last week.

In an exclusive interview with Pep.ph, TAPE President and CEO Romeo “Jon-Jon” Jalosjos said that they held a series of meetings with the hosts prior to their departure.

“We tried to meet in the middle to the point that everybody agreed already to all their wants but not 100%. Mga 95 to 99% we agreed already” Jon-Jon said.

The TAPE executive added that they were surprised when they found out that the TVJ will make a big announcement as they were ironing out their issues.

For TAPE Chief Finance Officer Bullet Jalosjos, the reasons behind the TVJ departure remain unlcear.

“Tito Sen, ano po talaga ang puno’t dulo nito what was it that you wanted us to do? gusto niyo ba mawala kami, gusto niyo ba tuloy tuloy pa rin kasi after all the interviews hindi pa rin clear, why you guys left, why iiwanan niyo ang something that you had for what? nainsulto ba kayo sa amin?,” Bullet said.

Bullet added that the TVJ felt that they were bringing so much change to the iconic noontime show.

“Pamilya ang turing namin sa kanila, hindi namin problema kung turing nila sa amin ay iba, 44 years is not a joke,” Jon-jon added.