Dubai’s RTA installs 17,500 new directional parking signs

To further ease the payment of public parking in the emirate, the Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has installed over 17,500 new directional signs in parking control zones across Dubai.

These new signs aim to provide details about public parking fees, service hours, and payment channels.

The move is part of RTA’s ongoing efforts to bring more happiness to customers through enhanced services, offer the best solutions for parking use, and make them more accessible through a variety of channels.

In a statement, Osama Al Safi, Director of Parking, Traffic and Roads Agency said: “The new signs have clear visibility at night and include four QR codes for payment methods alongside the zone code; which make it easier for parking users to make direct payment through a variety of channels. The QR codes encompass a special reader for downloading RTA’s app and another for payment through the WhatsApp app where the customer is directed to the payment service via WhatsApp. The system then initiates an interactive chat with the customer to enter the vehicle details and the parking period, after which the customer will receive a confirmation message. The service also enables the customer to select previously registered vehicles instead of entering them again.”

“The signs provide QR codes for payment through App Clips for iPhone devices using the Apple Pay feature without downloading the app or specifying the zone. A QR code for payment service via SMS doesn’t require the customer to have a data package. It just takes the customer to a page that explains how to benefit from the service along with the format of text messages. There is also an option to generate an SMS after entering vehicle information and selecting the number of hours,” he added.

The RTA further emphasized the importance of providing signboards that display payment options for public parking. According to the latest statistics, over 80% of RTA’s customers prefer to pay their service fees via mobile phones and smart tablets.