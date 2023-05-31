TFT NewsNews

Sharjah Police arrest hit-and-run driver within 48 hours

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera8 hours ago

File photo (Courtesy: Sharjah Police)

The Sharjah Police have arrested a driver who ran over a woman and fled the scene. This accident has caused the victim to sustain moderate to serious injuries.

According to a report, the police’s operations room received a tip-off at 06:07pm on Sunday that a runover accident happened on King Faisal Street near Sharjah Industrial Area 4.

Within 48 hours after learning about the accident, the Sharjah Police managed to identify and arrest the motorist using the vehicle’s tracking system and smart cameras.

The authority reiterated that fleeing the scene of an accident is another crime punishable by law, therefore, the driver has committed two crimes.

Sharjah Police reminded the public that failing to stop when causing such accidents can result to fines and imprisonment.

According to Article 49, Clause 5, of the Federal Law No. 21 of 1995, concerning traffic, and the amendments thereof, whoever fails to stop, with no acceptable excuse, at a traffic accident that was caused by or against him and that results in injuries of persons shall be sentenced to imprisonment and/or fined a monetary penalty of not less than AED 20,000.

 

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne Micah Asidera

