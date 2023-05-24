Filipino photographer, fashion designer, social media influencer in the UAE discuss ways on turning hobbies into income at PPIE 2023

Salvador M. Codo Jr., Photographer and Founder of Kabayan Kamera Klub, Aaron Escatron Cadenas, Fashion Designer and CEO of Aaronic Atelier, Marie Bernadette Ortiguerra, Marketing Communications Manager at Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel Dubai and Social Media Influencer, and Justin Aguilar, Journalist at The Filipino Times has come together to discuss on the topic “Earning from your hobbies: How to turn your hobbies and passion to income” during the 9th edition of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE).

These experts from the art scene in UAE shared their insights and experiences on how they managed to turn their passion into something that can give them an extra income.

Ortiguerra, being a Marketing Communications Manager in the hospitality industry, has utilized her knowledge in marketing to be able to make her name for herself as a social media influencer in the UAE.

Her passion for creating content started during the pandemic, when everyone used TikTok as a “hobby” during lockdown. She started posting dancing videos, until such time her content has expanded. Started from scratch, Ortiguerra’s accounts has now reached a following of more than 23,000 on Instagram and more than 16,000 on TikTok.

When asked how she managed to overcome her fear in turning her hobby in social media into a part-time job, she said: “Wala kasing mangyayari kung lagi kang matatakot. Naniniwala ako sa saying na ‘it’s better to try and fail than not to try at all.’”

Meanwhile, fashion designer Aaron Cadenas shared that he got his talent in fashion design from his mother who is a tailor. With this talent, he honed it until he was able to build a company of his own. With just one piece of fabric given by his previous boss, he used it to jumpstart and expand his business.

“Always convert your fear into curiosity. Because by that, doon mo mauumpisahan kung anong gusto mo or dream mo sa buhay. Kung hindi mo susubukan ‘yung gusto mong mangyari, you have to step up to achieve your goals. Use whatever resources you have to pursue your passion,” Cadenas said.

For his part, Photographer Salvador Codo only started doing photography as a hobby and he did not intend to make money out of it. Over time, he joined Filipino photography communities in the UAE, and even founded his own, which ignited his desire to make it as a source of living.

With his burning passion for the art, he encourages aspiring photographers not to give up on their dreams and not be afraid of taking risks.

“Ang photography ay non-stop learning. From time to time, madedevelop ‘yung skills mo. Sa mga nagbabalak na maging photographer, ang pagiging photographer ay hindi lang dahil may bago kang camera o may high-end kang camera, kundi dahil sa creativity mo sa pagkuha ng picture. Kahit maraming branches ang photography, basta panghawakan mo lang ang skills mo at doon ka mag-umpisa sa basic. Kasi kahit saan ka dalhin ng photography, walang makakakuha sayo noon kasi talent mo ‘yun,” Salvador said.

This year’s PPIE was held from May 12 to 13 at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Deira Creek, Dubai. It is the largest and longest-running property and investment exhibition in the Middle East and has gathered thousands of attendees from different emirates with a notable presence of high-level delegates from the Philippines and the UAE.