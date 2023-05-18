20-year-old Filipino in UAE wins in prestigious 6th ZOR Chess Championship 2023

Santiago German, a 20-year-old Filipino chess prodigy based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has recently won at the prestigious 6th ZOR Chess Championship 2023 held on April 29 in association with the Consulate of Uzbekistan in Dubai. His latest triumph adds to an impressive list of accomplishments throughout his journey in the world of chess.

Santiago’s passion for the game ignited at the age of 14 when he established the Chess Club at the American International School of Jeddah during his time in Saudi Arabia. Since then, he has showcased his exceptional skills and secured notable wins in various tournaments. These victories include claiming the top spot at the Coventry Rapidplay in December 2021, securing a second-place finish in the Major Section at the 44th Kidlington Chess Tournament in Oxford in February 2023, and emerging as the champion of the Major Section in the Coventry Open Tournament that same month.

In an interview with The Filipino Times, Santiago shared how his love for the game started.

His passion for chess rooted from his fascination with various puzzles and mental exercises such as Rubik’s cubes, Morse Code, Binary, among others, when he was growing up.

“It wasn’t until I discovered chess that I truly found my match. Despite studying and practicing tirelessly, I found myself unable to defeat the chess engines I faced off against. Nevertheless, I was drawn to the game’s complexity and beauty,” Santiago said.

His determination and hard work to master the game became evident in his every day life. He always sees to it that he becomes better in his techniques in every way he can.

“I study chess almost every day, whether playing games online, solving puzzles, or going through different positions and structures through books. That way, I’m always ready for any tournament, regardless of the time control or type of game that’s to be played,” Santiago said.

The unwavering support of his parents, Ms. Ditas German and Mr. Lito German, who both have successful careers in the business world, has been instrumental in Santiago’s journey. Santiago expressed his gratitude for their unwavering encouragement, even in pursuing unconventional passions. Despite encountering setbacks in his early chess tournament experiences in the Philippines, he found inspiration in the unique stories each game unfolded, enabling him to express his personality through brilliant moves.

“With the support of my family, I entered my first-ever chess tournament in the Philippines. Unfortunately, I lost most of my games, including a disastrous 6-game losing streak. Despite the losses, I was elated by the experience, as every game told a unique story and allowed me to control the narrative through my moves. From then on, I was inspired to showcase my personality through the brilliancies I played,” he explained.

Taking the world of chess by storm, Santiago has his eyes on a couple of tournaments in the United Kingdom.

“My friends and I have this tradition of playing the Golder’s Green FIDE Rapidplay in London every time it comes around so that’s one of the options. And of course, as a university student, I’m happy to represent and play for Warwick in the Coventry League and as part of the World Chess League team,” Santiago shared.

While excelling in chess remains Santiago’s focus, he has also embraced physical sports and martial arts. Muay Thai has captured his interest, and he plans to embark on training in Jujitsu. Beyond honing his physical abilities, Santiago finds fulfillment in contributing to the community through his volunteer work at a local church in Leamington Spa, UK.

When asked about their son’s prodigious talent in chess, Santiago’s parents expressed immense pride and acknowledged his exceptional discipline. They emphasized his commitment to excel in all endeavors, whether it be competitive chess, his studies at one of the world’s top business schools, or his dedication to martial arts training. Ms. Ditas and Mr. Lito firmly believe that Santiago is destined for more championships and greater achievements in the competitive realm of chess. They wholeheartedly support his vision and empower him to pursue his dreams in every possible way.

“We share his vision, and we empower him to achieve his dreams in whichever way we can,” they said.

For Santiago, winning a chess game is akin to painting a picture. It unfolds organically, with a storyline emerging as the moves progress. This mindset reflects his deep understanding of the game’s intricacies, mirroring the qualities of a true chess master.

“Playing chess is like painting a picture in the sense that you never really know what you’ll wind up with – you just let it flow and a storyline soon emerges,” he said.

Looking ahead, Santiago envisions a future where he can inspire aspiring chess players and contribute to the growth of the game. He hopes to mentor young talents, sharing his knowledge and experiences to shape the next generation of chess prodigies.

With each move he makes, Santiago German continues to exemplify resilience, determination, and a thirst for excellence. His journey serves as a testament to the transformative power of dedication and unwavering belief in one’s abilities. As he leaves an indelible mark in the world of chess, Santiago remains an inspiration to aspiring players and an embodiment of the limitless possibilities that await those who dare to dream.

In the ever-evolving game of life, Santiago’s story stands as a reminder that success is not solely measured by victories on the chessboard but also by the positive impact one leaves on others and the world. With each carefully calculated move, Santiago German etches his name among the greats, leaving an enduring legacy for generations to come.