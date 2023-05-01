UAE welcomes second evacuation plane from Sudan

In its continued efforts to promote international solidarity and cooperation, the UAE has welcomed a second batch of plane carrying evacuees from war-torn Sudan yesterday, April 30 at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

The plane carried 136 UAE citizens, along with diplomats and nationals from nine other countries, including vulnerable groups of the sick, children, the elderly and women, has arrived in the UAE.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) underscored the UAE’s commitment to providing aid and assistance to countries in times of need, highlighting its work with international partners and the global community to serve the interests of the Sudanese people.

On Friday, the UAE evacuated Emirati citizens and nationals of 16 countries from Sudan, which also included groups of the sick, children, elderly, and women, who are among the UAE’s top priorities.

The UAE is committed in working with its partners and the international community to achieve all that serves the interests of the Sudanese people, emphasizing the importance of intensifying efforts aimed at a ceasefire, promoting a return to the agreed political framework and dialogue, and advancing in the transitional phase to foster political stability and security in Sudan.