3 Filipinos killed, 5 hurt in Taiwan fire incident

Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) chair Silvestre Bello III confirmed that three Filipinos were killed while five Filipinos were injured after a fire incident in a food factory in Taiwan.

In a GMA News report, Bello identified the victims as Renato Luara, 30, of Cavite; Nancy Revilla of Marinduque; and Aroma Miranda of Tarlac. Bello adds that their families have been notified by the incident.

Bello said that the fire started on the second floor of Lian-Hwa Foods Corporation in Changhua county on Tuesday.

“My heart goes out to them in their hour of extreme sorrow,” Bello said in condolence with the families of the victims,” Bello added.

“We are in close coordination with police authorities regarding the incident and investigation, and the swift repatriation of the remains of those who died,” he added.

Bello also identified those who were injured from the fire incident. They are Sheila May Abas, Jessie Boy Samson, Maricris Fernando, Rodel Uttao and Santiago Suba Jr. All of them are in stable condition according to Bello.

“They are still under observation in different hospitals. They suffered severe carbon monoxide poisoning and are currently undergoing hyperbaric oxygen therapy,” Bello said.

“As of press time and per attending nurse. [the] feedback is four of them are already conscious, stable and recovering well. On the other hand, there is still concern regarding the condition of OFW Fernando since she is still in ICU and has not yet regained consciousness. During our visit yesterday, she is undergoing dialysis,” he added.