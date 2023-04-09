Ramadan 2023: Police issues warning against drivers who block traffic in front of mosques during prayers

The Abu Dhabi Police has reminded motorists on Saturday to abide by traffic rules and properly park their cars while in front of mosques especially this holy month of Ramadan.

In a statement, the authority said: “Don’t park your vehicle on the sidewalk and encroach on pedestrian areas. The road belongs to everyone, so avoid stopping halfway and blocking entrances.”

It further explained that stopping in front of mosques, especially during the Taraweeh prayer, can block the traffic and create a hazard. It may also obstruct the movement of emergency vehicles and even delay life-saving operations.

Recently, the Abu Dhabi City Municipality has launched a campaign to raise community awareness about the negative impact of parking cars and vehicles on sidewalks, pedestrian paths, and other facilities designated for pedestrians.

It said that parking in places not designated for the purpose and on sidewalks could result in a fine of up to Dh1,000. If the fine is paid within thirty days of the violation being issued, the penalty will be reduced to Dh500.