DWTC’s Ramadan Majlis features unique Iftar and Suhour experiences

Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) continues to open its doors to residents, businesses, and tourists for an enhanced Iftar and Suhour experience in their Ramadan Majlis—one of Dubai’s longest-running Ramadan venues.

Located in the heart of Dubai’s Central Business District, the expansive majlis has hosted an eclectic mix of visitors from VIP guests to business delegations to families looking to get together at Iftar and Suhour.

A favourite location among the local community, this year’s offering will once again showcase DWTC’s award-winning food and hospitality and evoke the symbolism of the season with a fresh, modern Arabesque-inspired, upscale venue setting with live entertainment that brings people together in the spirit of the Holy Month.

“A period for spiritual reflection, the Holy Month also brings together family, friends and colleagues for shared social and community experiences. Our Ramadan Majlis has been a highly sought-after seasonal destination, welcoming guests to a bespoke setting and exceptional culinary offering that speaks to a multicultural audience and promises a memorable occasion,” said Mahir Abdulkarim Julfar, EVP of Venue Services Management at DWTC.

Small and large groups are invited to enjoy a selection of Iftar and Suhour packages featuring an upgraded international buffet and à la carte menus of international dishes, Middle Eastern favourites and signature Emirati dishes including the traditional – and impressive – ouzi centrepiece, thareed (lamb stew) and sweet delicacy of luqaimat (date syrup-drizzled doughnuts), carefully prepared by the expert DWTC Hospitality chefs. This year, the DWTC Ramadan Majlis offers a delectable menu with live cooking, dessert and ice-cream stations. Added items include a Sushi station and a hot, freshly baked breads section that is part of its sumptuous spread.

The iftar buffet is available nightly from 6:00 to 8:30pm, with complimentary parking until 8:30pm at the multi-storey Exhibition Parking or Exhibition Plaza opposite the Ibis Hotel. Iftar is priced at AED 190 per person and AED 85 for children aged five to 12 years, under 5’s eat for free.

An à la carte Suhour menu spanning over 70 delicious dishes is available from 9:00pm to 3:00am on weekdays and until 4:00am on Friday and Saturday. Shisha is served after 9:00pm. Complimentary parking is available at the multi-storey Exhibition Parking. In addition, the Exhibition Plaza (opposite Ibis Hotel) and VIP parking (Saeed Hall 3) both provide paid parking options.

For guests looking for a private experience, the Ramadan Majlis lounge welcomes small groups of up to eight guests for Suhour, with a minimum required spend of AED 500 per person on weekdays and AED 800 on weekends. Larger groups can enjoy a dedicated iftar area with Suhour guests invited to experience the private and VIP majlis settings. These can be reserved for the duration of the Holy Month with a 20% advance booking discount and complimentary VIP parking included.

Reservations are recommended, with walk-ins accommodated subject to availability. Guests are requested to dress respectfully with legs and shoulders covered.

For more information and bookings, call 800-DWTC (3982) or visit majlis.ae