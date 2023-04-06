1 dead, 7 injured in Ilocos Norte road accident on Maundy Thursday

A man died and seven others were injured in a vehicular accident on Maundy Thursday in Bangui town, Ilocos Norte province.

A van and a minibus collided on a highway near the view deck of the famed Bangui windmills in Ilocos Norte province, according to the police.

Edgar Paguio, 45, was among the passengers of the Mitsubishi L300 van. He was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician at the Bangui District Hospital.

According to one of the van passengers, Claudia Salentes, 55, from Makati City, her family was heading to Pagudpud when the road incident happened.

She said the driver seemed unfamiliar with the road.

Aside from her, also hurt were her son Rogel Salentes, 19; Marlyn Salinda, 13; Michael Paguio,14; Lerio Salentes, 51; and Maria Marilyn Salentes, 56.

They were from Quezon City and Makati City.

The bus driver was brought to the Bangui Police Station for further investigation.