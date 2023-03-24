TFT NewsNews

Imee Marcos denies reports of Imelda’s death

Staff Report14 mins ago

Senator Imee Marcos has denied reports that her mother and former First Lady Imelda Marcos has passed away.

“Last week pa ‘yan, ang bad ng nagkakalat,” Imee told reporters in a text message.

Eliza Romualdez-Valtos also shared on her Facebook account that her aunt Imelda is still alive and kicking.

“Still strong and kicking,” Valtos said in her post.

Netizens were speculating that the former first lady has passed away due to some Twitter users floating the possibility.

Some linked the alleged death on the account of historian Xiao Chua who said that there will be a major announcement in the coming days.

Chua declined to expound further but he changed his profile photo to a picture of him and Imelda, further fueling the rumors.

