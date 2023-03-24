Al Nafoora opens its doors at Coral Dubai Deira Hotel

Discover flavoursome dishes made from the freshest ingredients that make up the fine array of dining choices at Al Nafoora, located at Coral Dubai Deira Hotel in the heart of Dubai.

Offering a delightful cuisine, Al Nafoora has launched the Seafood Boodle night with free unlimited karaoke, every Friday, from 7:00pm to 12:00 midnight.

Filipinos must try this exciting deal as it offers AED89 per couple (good for two persons), AED149 per trio (good for three to four persons), and AED249 per quadro (good for four to five persons).

According to Mohamed Fouad, General Manager of Coral Dubai Deira, they offer a variety of food choices to cater to different nationalities.

“We are trying to target most of the nationalities with different taste whether it’s international, Mediterranean, Arabic, Lebanese, so we have a variety, several tops of other food,” he said.

Aside from its beautiful interior, Al Nafoora welcomes an innovative selection of dishes from Chef Sujith Kattoor, Head Chef of Coral Dubai Deira Hotel.

“We’re targeting most Filipino communities in Deira. We’re serving the ‘kamayan’ style with banana leaves,” said Kattoor.

Using a special sauce, indulge in succulent seafood, drinks, desserts, and more at an affordable price.

So, what are you waiting for? Round off your meal experience with Al Nafoora’s Seafood Boodle night only at Coral Dubai Deira Hotel.