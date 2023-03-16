Five-day Ahlan Ramadan exhibition begins at Expo Centre Sharjah from March 17

Ramadan is around the corner and the country’s largest shopping event that helps residents prep for the Holy Month is set to get under way at Expo Centre Sharjah.

The Ahlan Ramadan Exhibition 2023, which was launched in 2021 to meet all the pre-Ramadan requirements of residents, will be held at Expo Centre Sharjah from March 17 to 21.

This year too, the event will present the largest showcase of Ramadan essentials right from clothing to cosmetics, and accessories to food items under a single roof for five days to facilitate hassle-free Ramadan shopping.

“Ramadan is a key period for Expo Centre Sharjah. We welcome the Holy Month with the Ahlan Ramadan Exhibition and celebrate it with the fortnight-long Ramadan Nights later during the month until Eid al-Fitr, which also forms an integral part of Sharjah’s 33rd Ramadan Festival 2023. Ahlan Ramadan was launched keeping in mind the rise in demand for food and household items and it has succeeded in catering to what retailers call the ‘Ramadan rush’,” said H.E. Saif Mohamed Al Midfa, CEO, Expo Centre Sharjah.

Ahead of Ramadan, demand for household goods, gifts and food items soars in the country as residents stock up for a month of sharing joy through get-togethers with friends and family. In anticipation of this sales boost, retailers offer deals and discounts and a platform like Ahlan Ramadan Exhibition offers them plenty of advantages in terms of location, accessibility, parking and the perfect ambiance for family shopping.

Taking advantage of this opportunity, leading retailers and brands such as Brand Bazaar, Baby shop, Bellissimo perfumes,Call it spring,LC Waikiki, Lasenza, Gant, Charanga, GOCCO, Disney, Zippy, Simply Kitchen, Hadi enterprises ,Komaz,Dea home,Four seasons, Happy Mom,Nethraa,OMS, Riva, V Perfumes,Kiabi,K swiss,Supra, Skechers, Under armour have confirmed their participation for the exhibition.

According to a recent report, Ramadan retail sales in the Middle East and North Africa region is poised to reach US$66 billion this year, a five per cent rise from the past year. Besides, another key factor powering retail sales in the UAE is the consumer spending power that is being driven by strong sentiment in the economy.

“According to recent surveys and reports, shoppers are expected to spend anywhere between 25% and 70% more in the run up to Ramadan. Moreover, the demand is not confined to a particular product or category but can be seen across all segments, including grocery to gifts and cosmetics to clothes. Residents can expect some of the best deals in town on household essentials, staples, clothing, electronics and gadgets at the event,” said Mr. Jacob Varghese, of Liz Exhibitions.

The Ahlan Ramadan Exhibition will be open from 11 am to 11 pm. Entry tickets are priced at Dhs 5 while parking is free.