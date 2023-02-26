Liza Soberano breaks silence says she’s finally living her life

Actress Liza Soberano broke her silence about what she has been up to in recent days or weeks following speculations that her social media accounts were hacked.

In a recent vlog, Soberano said that she has been struggling a lot in the last few years and the pandemic gave her the time to reflect and realize what she wants to do with her life.

Soberano said she has been working as an endorser since she was 12 years old, and during the pandemic, Soberano got to reflect on her life and her future plans.

“I’ve sacrificed myself, I’ve sacrificed my freedom, I’ve sacrificed my happiness to present Liza Soberano to the world, and I think I’ve earned the right to finally be me,” she said.

“To finally be able to do things for myself as Hope Soberano,” the actress added.

Soberano said that she already embarked on a new chapter on her career and she can’t wait to share it to her followers and fans.

“I’ve embarked on a fresh new chapter, and I’m finally taking control of my life, pursuing dreams that I’ve always had to hold off,” Soberano said.

“It’s exciting, terrifying, anxiety-filled, and confusing, but what I know for sure is that for the first time, I’m finally living my life for me,” she added.

Soberano said that she already cut down her endorsements but she will pursue another part of her career which is directing.