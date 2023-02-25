TFT NewsNews

UAE launches National Railway Network

Courtesy: HH Sheikh Mohammed/Twitter

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum witnessed on Thursday, February 23, the inauguration of the UAE National Railway Network at the main centre for control and maintenance in Al Fayah region, Abu Dhabi.

On his official twitter account, he posted a series of photos of the event, one of which showed him and other officials inside a train.

“The UAE today successfully launched the national railway network. It connects 4 major ports in the country and 7 logistical areas, and transports 60 million tons of goods annually. Our train network enhances our economy,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

Sheikh Mohammed has affirmed that the national railway network is an important milestone in the UAE’s development journey, and an ambitious project that contributes to strengthening the country’s preparations for the future.

“We are proud of the performance of our sons and daughters who have worked hard over the years to build an ambitious strategic project that will propel our national economy to greater heights. Connecting the Emirates via a national railway network strengthens our capabilities and competitiveness, and consolidates our unity,” he said.

Courtesy: HH Sheikh Mohammed/Twitter

The inauguration ceremony was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and a number of ministers and senior officials.

The ambitious development project is one of the largest infrastructure projects in the region and aims to link the seven emirates with a main railway network.

The railway network, being a national strategic project, will have an economic impact of 200 billion dirhams until 2050. Sheikh Mohammed said that it was accomplished with the cooperation of 180 federal and local authorities who worked 133 million working hours.

