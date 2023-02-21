Turkey rocked again by two powerful quakes

Just two weeks after the major earthquake hit Turkey, the region was yet again struck by two massive earthquakes on Monday, causing more panic and further damaging structures.

The first quake with 6.4 magnitude hit around 8:04PM local time and the second one with 5.8 magnitude took place three minutes later.

These quakes killed three people and injured more than 200 in parts of Turkey that were also affected by the deadly quake two weeks ago, which killed more than 46,000 people. Buildings and other structures also collapsed because of these quakes, trapping and injuring people.

The 6.4 and 5.8 magnitude earthquakes mainly occurred in the town of Defne, in Turkey’s Hatay province. Other neighbouring countries such as Syria, Jordan, Cyprus, Israel, and even as far away as Egypt, also felt the massive quakes.

Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Hatay earlier on Monday, and said that his government would begin constructing close to 200,000 new homes in the quake-devastated region as early as next month.

New buildings will also be constructed, not having more than three or four stories, built on firmer ground and to higher standards and in consultation with “geophysics, geotechnical, geology and seismology professors” and other experts.