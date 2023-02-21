CAAP confirms Cessna plane wreckage near Mayon crater

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) has now confirmed that the wreckage found near Mayon Volcano’s crater was the Cessna 340 plane that went missing in Bicol over the weekend.

According to Eric Apolonio, CAAP spokesperson, their investigators confirmed the wreckage after they identified the markings from the missing aircraft using footage from an infrared camera. He also said that investigators were able to reach the area through a Philippine Air Force (PAF) Black Hawk helicopter.

On the other hand, there are no updates regarding the Cessna plane’s crew and passengers. There were four souls on board: a pilot, co-pilot, and 2 Australian nationals who were consultants of the power firm Energy Development Corporation (EDC).

About 100 rescue personnel are set to begin their operations by trekking the Mayon Volcano at 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

Apolonio said, “It’s very dangerous because it’s sloped. It’s a permanent danger zone, and we cannot discount the fumes of the volcano.”

He stated earlier that despite 2 Cessna planes going missing in Bicol and Isabela since January, there was no reason to suspend their operations in the country.

He also noted that an investigation was underway as to why the downed Cessna plane was found along the slopes of Mayon, as the volcano is considered a no-fly zone.