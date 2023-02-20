UAE’s Abrahamic Family House welcomes worshippers over the weekend

The Abrahamic Family House opened its doors to its first worshippers in the mosque, church, and synagogue over the weekend. The cultural landmark which is located at Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, is now welcoming worshippers and soon to accept visitors to experience guided tours starting March 1, 2023.

Worshippers attended the first Friday prayer on February 17, held at Ahmed El Tayeb Mosque. This is the first time that the community was welcomed inside one of the three houses of worship.

On Sunday, February 19, the first service was held at Moses Ben Maimon Synagogue. It began with hanging the Mezuzah and was followed by Mincha, the afternoon prayer.

Also earlier that day, His Eminence the Cardinal Michael Fitzgerald hosted the first service at His Holiness Francis Church.

The Abrahamic Family House embodies the UAE’s values of mutual respect and peaceful co-existence. The mosque, church, and synagogue will provide faith communities with an environment of profound beauty and tranquillity.