Sheikh Hamdan approves updated model for government excellence in Dubai

A new model for government excellence was approved by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai on Sunday, February 19.

This new model aims to help government departments in Dubai improve their performance by emphasizing innovation and quality. Also, it should reinforce Dubai’s position as a leading global city for living and working by prioritizing quality of life and community wellbeing.

“The world is in a state of rapid change. Just recently, governments from across the globe convened in Dubai for the World Government Summit, where they discussed the future with all its opportunities and challenges. In Dubai, we are resolute in our determination to stay ahead of the curve, constantly striving to be the frontrunner in the race to the future. To this end, we have implemented an updated model of government excellence that seeks to enhance our work environment by introducing new evaluation methods and streamlining our service delivery through innovative mechanisms,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

The new model is made of three pillars:

The Vision

It focuses on strengthening the leadership teams’ role in guiding the government entity towards achieving the best results through an institutional culture of development, innovation, and readiness for the future.

Distinctive Value

It centers on integrating all standards by which the government entity adds value to its customers and society. It includes a new criterion called “societal value” and the “partnership” criterion, which focuses on documenting the foundations of partnerships with the private sector.

Development Enablers

It includes the innovation criterion to motivate government departments to innovate models, work mechanisms, and unprecedented services that achieve development and transformation, enhancing their positions in competitiveness and global leadership.

The central government entities will define the requirements of the main criteria of the new model, and measure and provide the results of the central performance indicators of the government departments of the programme so that they are included in the evaluation of the results.

These government entities include the General Secretariat of The Executive Council, Financial Audit Authority, Department of Finance, Department of Legal Affairs, General Secretariat of the Supreme Legislation Committee, Dubai Digital Authority and the Dubai Government Human Resources Department.

Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary General of the Executive Council of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Government Excellence Program (DGEP), said: “The new government excellence model aligns with the recent developments in government work mechanisms, including the ‘Services 360’ policy and the Dubai Future Readiness Index. The newly adopted advanced performance monitoring indicators are integrated with the qualitative progress in service provision and delivery.”

Al Basti said that the updated government excellence model will play a fundamental role in reinforcing the concepts of institutional agility, effective public-private partnerships, and integrated proactive government services that rely on the latest digital technologies. The framework will also consider the excellence requirements for the post-pandemic phase and future readiness.