11,000 people participated in the Lulu Walkathon 2023 in support of Year of Sustainability

A sea of fitness enthusiasts and multi-ethnic communities came together to participate in this year’s Lulu Walkathon. This took place in Dubai and Al Ain today, February 19, with a goal to spread awareness about the country’s initiative in sustainability.

Organised by the Lulu Group and in association with various government agencies and partners, the 7th year of the Lulu Walkathon was held at Safa Park in Dubai and Kuwaitat in Al Ain.

Celebrity actor, model, and fitness expert Dino Morea was the chief guest of the event. Lots of social media influencers and sports personalities are present to cheer and support the cause.

The 2 km walk flagged of at 8 am, and the walkathon also included other events such as Zumba, aerobics, dance, yoga, and children’s activities to keep the entire family engaged for the whole morning.

 

Salim MA, Director of Lulu Group, said: “We are so happy to be back after the brief COVID break, and the response of community is truly overwhelming and much beyond our expectations. I hope the residents of UAE engage more in physical activities and lead a healthy and sustainable life.”

Registration for this event was free and each participant was given free shirts and gift hampers. Furthermore, different kiosks were also available to offer the participants some refreshments and other activities.

