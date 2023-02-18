Man discovers brother is alive 261 hours after deadly Turkey earthquake, gets emotional during phone call

Emotional videos of the catastrophic earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria continue to circulate the Internet. One of these videos went viral last night, showing the heart-breaking phone conversation of a man and his brother named Mustafa Avci, who he thought was already gone but is now found 261 hours after the earthquake.

In the video, Mustafa is seen speaking on the phone to his brother, reassuring him that he is alive. Search and rescue teams found him alive under the rubble in Antakya district.

Despite being on a stretcher in a neck brace, Mustafa speaks to his brother saying “I’m fine. There aren’t any problems.”

“Are you Abdulkadir’s brother?” his brother asks, to which he says “Indeed, my dear brother.” His brother then breaks down over the call. “Where are you?” he cries.

Mustafa finally asks where their mother and family are. “They are waiting for you, brother. We are all waiting for you.” His brother reassures him on the phone.