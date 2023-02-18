Can you get fined for playing loud music on the Dubai Metro?

A passenger complained on Twitter that someone on the Metro was listening to music out loud without using earphones. On her post, she requested The Road and Transport Authority (RTA) to make a rule to stop this disturbing behavior.

The RTA replied to her complaint, confirming that fines are issued to passengers who cause such disturbances on the Metro.

The authority has posted on their website a full list of violations that can get passengers fined. The amount of fines ranges between Dh100 and Dh2,000, depending on the offence. The issue ‘listening to music out loud’ falls under the violation ‘Causing a disturbance or inconvenience in any way to users of public transport and public facilities and services’.

Below is the full list of violations including the fine amount:

Using public transport facilities and relevant transport services, or entering/exiting the fare zone areas without paying the exact fare: Dh200 Failing to present the nol card upon request: Dh200 Using a card designated for someone else: Dh200 Using an expired card: Dh200 Using an invalid card: Dh200 Selling nol cards without prior permission from the authority: Dh200 Using counterfeit card: Dh500 Causing a disturbance or inconvenience in any way to users of public transport, public facilities and services: Dh100 Accessing or sitting in areas designated for specific categories: Dh100 Eating and drinking in areas where it is prohibited to do so: Dh100 Sleeping in passenger shelters or any place where sleeping is prohibited: Dh300 Damaging, vandalising or destroying equipment or seats on public transport, public facilities: Dh2,000 Parking vehicles in areas designated for metro users for a period exceeding the permitted period: Dh100 per day and up to Dh1,000 Entry into restricted areas inside public transport, public facilities in violation of posted warning signs and boards: Dh100 Standing or sitting in non-passenger areas inside public transport, public facilities: Dh100 Putting feet on seats: Dh100 Selling or promoting goods and commodities in any way inside inside public transport, public facilities: Dh200 Failure to comply with the instructions of the inspectors or authorised personnel of the authority, or obstructing the performance of their duties: Dh200 Using public transport, public facilities and services contrary to the authority’s instructions posted on signboards: Dh200 Bringing animals into public transport, public facilities and services, except guide dogs for blind persons: Dh100 Spitting, littering, or performing any act that would compromise the cleanliness of public transport, public facilities and services: Dh200 Smoking inside public transport, public facilities and services: Dh200 Misusing lifts or escalators: Dh100 Boarding the public transport, public facilities and services by climbing or jumping: Dh100 Opening the doors or attempting to access or leave public transport while it is moving between stations and stops: Dh100 Carrying or using materials or equipment that may cause inconvenience to users of public transport, public facilities and services or endanger their safety: Dh100 Causing any distractions or obstruction to driver of public transport while he is driving: Dh200 Carrying alcoholic beverages inside public transport, public facilities and services: Dh500 Carrying hazardous items, including weapons, sharp tools or inflammable materials, inside public transport, public facilities and services: Dh1,000 Using any security or safety device or tool, including emergency exits, when it is not necessary: Dh2,000 Misuse of the emergency buttons: Dh2,000

The RTA emphasized that inspectors constantly check the Metro, issuing fines to those who violate the rules.

Furthermore, it also requests passengers to report any incidents to metro station staff who will then take action.