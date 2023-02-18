TFT NewsNews

Can you get fined for playing loud music on the Dubai Metro?

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera4 hours ago

A passenger complained on Twitter that someone on the Metro was listening to music out loud without using earphones. On her post, she requested The Road and Transport Authority (RTA) to make a rule to stop this disturbing behavior.

The RTA replied to her complaint, confirming that fines are issued to passengers who cause such disturbances on the Metro.

The authority has posted on their website a full list of violations that can get passengers fined. The amount of fines ranges between Dh100 and Dh2,000, depending on the offence. The issue ‘listening to music out loud’ falls under the violation ‘Causing a disturbance or inconvenience in any way to users of public transport and public facilities and services’.

Below is the full list of violations including the fine amount:

  1. Using public transport facilities and relevant transport services, or entering/exiting the fare zone areas without paying the exact fare: Dh200
  2. Failing to present the nol card upon request: Dh200
  3. Using a card designated for someone else: Dh200
  4. Using an expired card: Dh200
  5. Using an invalid card: Dh200
  6. Selling nol cards without prior permission from the authority: Dh200
  7. Using counterfeit card: Dh500
  8. Causing a disturbance or inconvenience in any way to users of public transport, public facilities and services: Dh100
  9. Accessing or sitting in areas designated for specific categories: Dh100
  10. Eating and drinking in areas where it is prohibited to do so: Dh100
  11. Sleeping in passenger shelters or any place where sleeping is prohibited: Dh300
  12. Damaging, vandalising or destroying equipment or seats on public transport, public facilities: Dh2,000
  13. Parking vehicles in areas designated for metro users for a period exceeding the permitted period: Dh100 per day and up to Dh1,000
  14. Entry into restricted areas inside public transport, public facilities in violation of posted warning signs and boards: Dh100
  15. Standing or sitting in non-passenger areas inside public transport, public facilities: Dh100
  16. Putting feet on seats: Dh100
  17. Selling or promoting goods and commodities in any way inside inside public transport, public facilities: Dh200
  18. Failure to comply with the instructions of the inspectors or authorised personnel of the authority, or obstructing the performance of their duties: Dh200
  19. Using public transport, public facilities and services contrary to the authority’s instructions posted on signboards: Dh200
  20. Bringing animals into public transport, public facilities and services, except guide dogs for blind persons: Dh100
  21. Spitting, littering, or performing any act that would compromise the cleanliness of public transport, public facilities and services: Dh200
  22. Smoking inside public transport, public facilities and services: Dh200
  23. Misusing lifts or escalators: Dh100
  24. Boarding the public transport, public facilities and services by climbing or jumping: Dh100
  25. Opening the doors or attempting to access or leave public transport while it is moving between stations and stops: Dh100
  26. Carrying or using materials or equipment that may cause inconvenience to users of public transport, public facilities and services or endanger their safety: Dh100
  27. Causing any distractions or obstruction to driver of public transport while he is driving: Dh200
  28. Carrying alcoholic beverages inside public transport, public facilities and services: Dh500
  29. Carrying hazardous items, including weapons, sharp tools or inflammable materials, inside public transport, public facilities and services: Dh1,000
  30. Using any security or safety device or tool, including emergency exits, when it is not necessary: Dh2,000
  31. Misuse of the emergency buttons: Dh2,000

The RTA emphasized that inspectors constantly check the Metro, issuing fines to those who violate the rules.

Furthermore, it also requests passengers to report any incidents to metro station staff who will then take action.

