All passengers must declare currencies, assets, jewellery valued over 60,000 dirhams

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs, and Ports Security in the UAE issued a reminder saying that all passengers travelling into or out of the UAE with more than 60,000 dirhams, or an equivalent amount in any other currency, financial assets, precious metal or stones, must declare it to customs officers.

They also emphasized that there is no cash limit for passengers travelling to or from the UAE, but any amount exceeding 60,000 dirhams must be declared.

Travellers must disclose any amount of cash that exceeds the said limit through the ‘Afsah’ system or other disclosure systems approved at the country’s border crossing points.

Furthermore, passengers under 18 years old including children and adolescents who carries cash and other precious items shall be added to the set limit of their parents or accompanying adult family members.

The authority aims to provide a safe and comfortable travel journey to and from the UAE, thus, an online system via the ICA website and its smart mobile application is launched to disclose cash and other financial instruments or precious metals of stones. This allows travellers to accomplish the disclosure process and register their data comfortably, from anywhere and in only a few minutes before and during their travel.