Gulfood 2023: Al Maya Group to explore new business opportunities for exponential growth

Al Maya Group is fully prepared to participate in the upcoming 28th edition of Gulfood this year, to showcase its new specialties and a variety of product range in the FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) category. Gulfood is the largest annual Food & Beverage sourcing event in the world with the participation of over 120 countries & over 5,000 exhibitors with the theme “One Source of The World”. A line up of Innovative products, Worlds greatest chefs & Industry thought leaders would grace the occasion.

The Group looks forward to meeting industry specialists and explore new business opportunities for its exponential growth in the UAE and other parts of the Gulf region. The Gulfood will run from 20 – 24th February at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

Al Maya Group was established in the year 1982 by a pioneering businessman, the Late Mr. L K Pagarani. Lead today by Mr. Deepak Pagarani, Al Maya Group is one of the leading FMCG distribution companies having presence across the GCC region, including UAE, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait & Bahrain representing leading Regional & International brands sourced from across the world.

In addition, Al Maya Group own & operates over 50 retail stores strategically located across the UAE.

“We are the proud participant & exhibitor in one of the largest and most sought-after food & beverage exhibitions in the world. We are geared up to welcome all distinguished visitors to the show & at our booth at the exhibition center. The Group is looking forward to meeting new as well as all our existing business partners coming in from across the world during the five-day mega food & beverage in Dubai,” said Kamal Vachani, Group Director & Partner of Al Maya Group.

Over the period, Al Maya Group has invested substantially in infrastructure development by having a combined office and state-of-the-art warehousing facilities at National Industries Park in Dubai, to centralize its UAE operations to facilitate further growth. The group has engaged a leading Supply Chain Solutions provider from South Africa to further improve its customer service level experience. In addition, Al Maya Group’s logistics & warehousing facility is fully operational, empowered with a German Warehouse Management System (WMS). Its Sales & Distribution facility is having International Certification viz. HACCP, ISO 9001, 14001, 22000 & 45000.

Since the technology is the core component of every business, Al Maya Group keeps investing substantially in innovation and has done digitization of its entire distribution team by having the latest Mobile Sales Force Automation (mSFA) system for its sales teams & Merchandising Solution Application for its large team of Merchandisers. The Senior Managers have been empowered with Cognos, a business intelligence tool from IBM.

In line with the growth expected in the UAE, Al Maya Group is continuously expanding its Operational Capabilities. The Group represents renowned multinational & regional brands such as Acorsa, ADVOC (Amir & Coroli), Aeroplane, Alicafe & Alitea, American Kitchen, Beautiful Denmark, Bikano, Buenas, Bundaberg, Celebes, CORO (Suntop, Sunquick & Suncola), DS Group (Pass Pass, Rajnigandha), English Biscuits, Golden Saba, Goon, Gowardhan, Hartbeat, Horlicks, Ice-Cool, Jungle Oats, Kamasutra, Kawan range, KLF, Kohinoor Foods, Koka, Luna, Mars range of Cookies, Drinks & Spreads (Bounty, Galaxy, Twix, M & M), Melam, Minara, Munchbox, Oronamin C, Pearl Swan, Pina, Pocari Sweat, Polenghi, Pure Foods, Renuka, RRO, Sanitarium, Sante, Simba, Skippy, Society Tea, Teeb, UFC, V-Soy, Vita Milk, Vochelle & Wonderful Pistachios etc.

Internationally, Al Maya Group has recently built a modern facility in Oman & is looking further to enhance its regional presence in terms of product availability and distribution offerings, across already existing distribution channels in Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar at Gulfood 2023.