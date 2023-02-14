Girl gets a loan of 75,000 dirhams for her boyfriend, he refuses to pay

A young man asked his girlfriend to loan for him 75,000 dirhams from the bank. The girl agreed to this provided that he will pay her back in monthly instalments of 1,800 dirhams within a period of four years. Unfortunately, the man failed to keep his end of the bargain.

As a result, the girl filed a lawsuit to the Al Ain Court of First Instance, and they reached a ruling that the man should pay her 38,800 dirhams. This amount is the remainder of the loan of 75,000 dirhams.

With them not paying the bank on time, she bore the costs of the due instalments which was deducted from her salary.

Additionally, the young man was obliged to pay the girl with 5,000 dirhams to compensate for the girl’s late payment fees, expenses, and other rejected requests.