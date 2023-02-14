TFT NewsEntertainmentNews

Alodia Gosiengfiao marries Christopher Quimbo on Valentine’s Day

Courtesy: Verniece Enciso/Instagram

Cosplay queen Alodia Gosiengfiao and her entrepreneur partner Christopher Quimbo officially tied the knot today, February 14, at the Grand Ballroom of Marriott Hotel, Pasay City.

The place was filled with tall trees, hanging plants, pastel colored flowers, and fairy lights as though the couple are in a fairytale forest, living their happily ever after.

Alodia, being the Philippine’s cosplay icon, is wearing her best costume yet — her very own wedding gown. She walked down the aisle wearing her shining, shimmering, very white, beaded, and laced long gown. On the other hand, Christopher looked very sharp wearing his white tuxedo and black slacks.

Their rumored relationship first circulated on social media when she posted a photo with the businessman on her social media accounts. Months after being together, Alodia announced her engagement to Christopher in July 2022. She continued to post photos of them together leading to a great milestone today, which is her wedding day.

