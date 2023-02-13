PNP, Interpol to strengthen operations against “white collar” crimes

The Philippine National Police (PNP) and International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) came to an agreement to build up their operations against crimes committed by white-collar workers in a company or government agency. These “white collar” workers are people who tend to abuse their power and position for financial gain.

PNP chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr., and Interpol Abu Dhabi National Central Bureau deputy director Lt. Col. Dana Almarzooqi discussed this in a bilateral meeting along with other issues. The meeting was held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates last February 8, 2023 during the 24th Interpol Asian Regional Conference.

Some of the issues that were discussed are criminal trends such as financial crimes, money laundering, cybercrimes, drug trafficking, and online gambling.

As per Azurin, the PNP is dedicated to address these crimes, and that the PNP’s partnership with the UAE will contribute significantly to this effort.

The Interpol is also planning to include the PNP in training programs focused in minimizing these crimes, especially with cybercrimes and human trafficking.

Azurin also stated that these issues need to be addressed globally, and that they are committed to working together with international partners to tackle this issue head-on.