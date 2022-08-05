TFT News

MTRCB says ‘Maid in Malacañang’ a dramatization, not documentary

The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) defended its decision to grant a Parental Guidance (PG) rating to the film ‘Maid in Malacañang’ as netizens slam the film for historical revision and distortion.

“A PG classification means that a motion picture may contain themes that require parental supervision and guidance,” MTRCB chair Lala Sotto said in a statement.

The review body also said that the film is a “dramatization” and does not claim to be a documentary.

“We also note that the said motion picture is a dramatization of the last seventy-two hours of the Marcos family in the Palace in 1986 and does not purport to be a documentary,” the MTRCB added.

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines has earlier called on MTRCB to review the film immediately and address the alleged historical distortion being promoted by the film.

Meanwhile, Diocese of San Carlos in Negros Occidental Bishop Gerardo Alminaza urged the public to boycott the film.

Alminaza said that the producer, scriptwriter, director and those promoting this movie should publicly apologize to the Carmelite nuns, the family of late President Cory Aquino and to the Filipino people.

The film was produced by Senator Imee Marcos and directed by controversial figure Darryl Yap.

