Pulse Asia denies releasing Philippines presidential poll survey in March 2022

Pulse Asia Research Inc. has denied that it has released the Philippines presidential poll survey in the month of March.

In a statement, Pulse Asia clarified that they have received numerous queries about its survey results being circulated on social media and through instant messaging platforms which are not theirs.

Displaying an image of results of a survey purportedly conducted from March 10 to 15, it said that the same was fake adding that it will only release official survey results through its website.

Pulse Asia Research Director Ana Maria Tabunda reportedly said that her firm will conduct monthly surveys until April and latest ones were those conducted on February 18-23 and released earlier this month.

In the survey 60 percent of respondents said that they would vote for former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr while Vice President Leni Robredo was supported by 15 percent. Both the national and local elections are being held on May 9.