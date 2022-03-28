‘Hire and steal’ gang in Dubai falls

Four people were fined with AED 270,000 and ordered to be jailed for their modus operandi of hiring and stealing luxury cars in Dubai.

The sentence will be followed by their deportation.

The gang’s latest victim was a rental company who lent them a Cadillac for a deposit of AED6,500 last February.

However, the Gulf national who rented the Cadillac for two days could no longer be contacted.

The luxury car was tracked down by Abu Dhabi Police before the gang was able to smuggle it out of the country.