TFT News

‘Hire and steal’ gang in Dubai falls

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 10 hours ago

Four people were fined with AED 270,000 and ordered to be jailed for their modus operandi of hiring and stealing luxury cars in Dubai.

The sentence will be followed by their deportation.

The gang’s latest victim was a rental company who lent them a Cadillac for a deposit of AED6,500 last February.

However, the Gulf national who rented the Cadillac for two days could no longer be contacted.

The luxury car was tracked down by Abu Dhabi Police before the gang was able to smuggle it out of the country.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 10 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

taal 1

Some Taal residents refuse to leave danger zone

10 hours ago
PCR test istock

PCR test not required at iftar tents in Dubai

10 hours ago
Willie

Willie Revillame asks for prayers over suspected cancerous polyps

13 hours ago
Ma Cecilia Loreto photo from IHIT

22-year-old sentenced to 10 years in jail for death of Filipina in Canada

13 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button